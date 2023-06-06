Ex-captain Amandine Henry back with France to prepare for Women’s World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Former France captain Amandine Henry has been called up by coach Herve Renard to prepare for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Renard chose 26 players who will ultimately be trimmed to 23 for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand next month. Henry played 93 matches for France but hasn’t appeared since November 2020. Experienced Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Kheira Hamraoui missed out. Renard was appointed in March after the players rebelled against predecessor Corinne Diacre. The 54-year-old Renard quit as coach of the Saudi Arabia men’s team this week, ending a four-year spell highlighted by a win over eventual champion Argentina in the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

