Ex-Brazil midfielder Lucas Leiva retires due to bad heart

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil, Liverpool and Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva retired on Friday at age 36 after a heart condition was found during regular medical examinations. He made the announcement in a news conference at his Brazilian club Gremio. He’s finished his professional playing career at the same club where he started in 2005. Leiva played for Liverpool from 2007-17 and won the English League Cup. He joined Lazio for five seasons and added the Italian Cup. The defensive midfielder returned to Brazil’s Gremio last year. He played 24 matches for the national team from 2007-13.

