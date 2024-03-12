Ex-Bills running back Nyheim Hines agrees to a 1-year deal with the Browns, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with former Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines. The kick return specialist is a seventh-year pro who missed all of last season following a jet ski accident in North Carolina. He was released by the Bills earlier this month.

