Ex-Bills running back Nyheim Hines agrees to a 1-year deal with the Browns, AP source says

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) attends a news conference after their NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills have informed running back Nyheim Hines that they will be releasing him this week as part of a salary cap-cutting move in advance of the NFL’s free agency period, a person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with former Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines. The kick return specialist is a seventh-year pro who missed all of last season following a jet ski accident in North Carolina. He was released by the Bills earlier this month.

