Ex-Auburn University swimmer indicted on rape charge

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A former Auburn swimmer has been charged with rape. A Lee County grand jury has indicted 21-year-old Christopher “Reid” Mikuta on a first-degree rape charge, according to court documents published online. The alleged rape occurred in October 2022. The indictment accuses Mikuta of having sex with someone “who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.” An Auburn spokeswoman said Mikuta is no longer a student at the university.

