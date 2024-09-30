Ex-Astros manager A.J. Hinch back in playoffs with Tigers to face former team in AL Wild Card Series

HOUSTON (AP) — A.J. Hinch led Houston to a championship in 2017, and the last time he managed a postseason game it was the Astros’ loss in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. The following January he was suspended for a year by Major League Baseball and fired the same day for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Hinch returns to the playoffs Tuesday with the Detroit Tigers in their first postseason appearance in a decade when they face the AL West champion Astros in Game 1 of a best-of-three Wild Card Series. Detroit ace Tarik Skubal opposes fellow left-hander Framber Valdez in the opener. Hinch, who has managed the Tigers since 2021, insists this series is not about his redemption.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.