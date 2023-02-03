Ewing caddie for a week to see Pebble ahead of Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ally Ewing is a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour. This week, she’s a caddie at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That was by design. Ewing figures it’s a great chance to spend time with her family and to see Pebble Beach ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open this summer. She is caddying for Fin Ewing, a Dallas businessman and her father-in-law. Ewing realizes the course won’t be exactly the same as it will be in early July for the Women’s Open. But she can still pick up a few nuances and bounces. Besides, it’s a week at Pebble Beach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.