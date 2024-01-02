Ewers, Texas, produce high drama, but come up just short in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) moves out of the pocket against Washington during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns were one 13-yard completion away from pulling off a game-winning drive for the ages in their College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington in the Sugar Bowl. Taking possession of the ball, down 37-31, with just 45 seconds left, Ewers marched the third-seeded Longhorns from their own 31 to the Washington 12 in 30 seconds, highlighted by 41-yard completion to Jordan Whittington and a 16-yarder to Jaydon Blue. That gave Texas four quick plays to try to get into the end zone, but the Huskies held on.  Ewers finished with 318 yards and a touchdown passing without a turnover. His heroics fell just short of sending Texas to a national title tilt against Michigan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.