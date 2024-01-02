Ewers, Texas, produce high drama, but come up just short in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns were one 13-yard completion away from pulling off a game-winning drive for the ages in their College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington in the Sugar Bowl. Taking possession of the ball, down 37-31, with just 45 seconds left, Ewers marched the third-seeded Longhorns from their own 31 to the Washington 12 in 30 seconds, highlighted by 41-yard completion to Jordan Whittington and a 16-yarder to Jaydon Blue. That gave Texas four quick plays to try to get into the end zone, but the Huskies held on. Ewers finished with 318 yards and a touchdown passing without a turnover. His heroics fell just short of sending Texas to a national title tilt against Michigan.

