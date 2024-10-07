Ewers is on track to return from injury as QB1 for No. 1 Texas against Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says Quinn Ewers is on track to return as the starting quarterback for the No. 1 Longhorns this week against rival Oklahoma but will be monitored all week. Ewers has missed the last two games with an abdomen injury. He practiced last week and again on Monday. Sarkisian said Ewers has looked good. Arch Manning started the last two games and led Texas to wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State. Ewers missed three games before the Oklahoma matchup in 2022 but returned to lead a 49-0 Texas win.

