Ewers and No. 11 Texas start slow and finish strong in 37-10 season-opening win over Rice

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 11 Texas overcame a sluggish start with an overwhelming third quarter to beat Rice 37-10 on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams. Texas turned it into a rout in the third quarter. Ewers connected with Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell for a nine yard score that put Texas ahead 23-3. Another TD pass to J.T. Sanders and Ewers’ own short scamper to the end zone finished the quarter. The Longhorns are favorites to win the Big 12 in their final season in the league before joining the SEC.

