Ewers’ 5 TD passes lead No. 5 Texas in 49-17 rout of struggling Florida

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns as No. 5 Texas rolled over struggling Florida 49-17. The rout came just two days after third-year Gators coach Billy Napier was given a public statement of support from the school’s athletic director. Ewers connected twice with Matthew Golden for first-half touchdowns as Texas led 35-0 at halftime. Florida started Yale transfer Aiden Warner at quarterback because DJ Lagway is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained a week earlier in a loss to Georgia. Warner was 12 of 25 passing for 132 yards and two interceptions.

