Evgeny Kuznetsov returns to Washington to face the Capitals for the 1st time with the Hurricanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov got a standing ovation from Capitals fans in his return to Washington following his trade to the Carolina Hurricanes. The crowd applauded and chanted, “Kuuuuz!” during and after a video tribute to the longtime Capitals center early in the game as he waved to acknowledge the cheers. Kuznetsov was the leading scorer on Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup run. The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native spent a decade with the Capitals from 2014 until going on waivers, being sent to the minors and then ultimately traded earlier this month. Kuznetsov put up five points in his first eight games with Carolina.

