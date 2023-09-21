Evgeny Kuznetsov is still with the Capitals after more trade rumors and feels ready to bounce back

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov is still with the Washington Capitals after another summer of trade rumors. He wouldn’t say if he directly asked for a trade after a second down season over the past three years. Kuznetsov and general manager Brian MacLellan acknowledged the Capitals need the 31-year-old Russian center to contribute if they’re to contend for a playoff spot. Kuznetsov owned up to his poor play last season and expects to be better under new coach Spencer Carbery. Washington’s new style with Carbery could be well-suited to Kuznetsov’s creative style and help an inconsistent player live up to his lucrative contract.

