Evgeny Kuznetsov clears unconditional waivers, has his NHL contract terminated by the Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes and Evgeny Kuznetsov have mutually terminated his NHL contract. Kuznetsov on Thursday cleared unconditional waivers when he went unclaimed by the league’s other 31 teams. He is now free to sign anywhere in the world after walking away from the final $6 million owed to him in the final season of his deal. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Kuznetsov was going home to Russia to play in the KHL. Carolina acquired Kuznetsov from Washington before the trade deadline in March. His departure from North America removes any obligations on the salary cap for the Hurricanes and Capitals.

