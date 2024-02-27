‘Everyone’s so soft’: NHL players past and present on how they see fighting in hockey today

NHL players past and present give their thoughts on what they see fighting’s role as being in hockey today. The Associated Press spoke with a more than a dozen current and former players to get their thoughts on the state of fighting in the best league in the world. Some are sad to see how much it has declined in the 20 years since the brawl-filled game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators set the record for the most penalty minutes handed out. Others are content with the near elimination of staged bouts and glad to see a remaining presence of fighting.

