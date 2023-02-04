‘Everyday Jon’ back for No. 11 Baylor in win over Texas Tech

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since a gruesome knee injury last season and 11th-ranked Baylor beat Texas Tech 89-62. Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second half. Freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points for the 17-6 Bears. Adam Flagler had 13 points and eight assists. De’Vion Harmon had 20 points and Jaylon Tyson had 19 for Texas Tech (12-11). Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the 6-foot-8 senior, hadn’t played since Feb 12, 2023, exactly 51 weeks earlier. He finished with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and four rebounds.

