Everybody Home! All 9 Orioles come in to score to start big 6th inning against Los Angeles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles made an entire trip through the batting order without an out to start the bottom of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels. And all nine hitters came in to score. That turned a 3-1 lead into a 12-1 advantage. Anthony Santander capped the rally with a three-run homer. Arizona scored 14 runs in the third Thursday against Colorado, but the Diamondbacks only made it through the first seven hitters before the first out.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.