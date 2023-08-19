Everybody hits! No, really, everyone gets a turn at bat at the Little League World Series

Little League coaches have long been saying “Everybody hits!” to rally their teams. The old phrase is a lot truer this year. Batting format has changed at this year’s Little League World Series and throughout all of Little League. Little League said in a statement in May that the batting order now consists of every player on the team to “provide more opportunities, make administration of the events more streamlined, and ultimately enhance the overall experience for all involved.” Some managers like the change. Others say it makes setting the batting lineup a little harder.

