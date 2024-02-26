Everton’s points deduction for breaching Premier League’s financial rules reduced from 10 to 6

Everton’s points deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules has been reduced from 10 to six following an appeal. Everton appealed against the initial decision of an independent commission that was made in November last year. The league says an independent appeals board upheld two of the Merseyside club’s nine grounds for appeal. That led to the points deduction being trimmed by four. It means Everton moves up two places to 15th, five points above the relegation zone.

