Everton wastes slew of chances and loses 1-0 to Fulham in Premier League opener

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has paid the price for a slew of missed chances by conceding in the 73rd minute to Bobby De Cordova-Reid in a 1-0 home loss to Fulham in the teams’ Premier League opener. A new season brought new hope for Everton, which has fought to avoid relegation in recent seasons. But for all the improvements manager Sean Dyche has made over the summer, it appears he has not yet solved Everton’s problems in front of goal. De Cordova-Reid tapped in at far post after Andreas Pereira slid in to get a cross over to the winger. Everton was again without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and generated twice as many shots as the visitors.

