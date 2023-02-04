Everton stuns Arsenal and Liverpool’s EPL troubles deepen

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It is like Sean Dyche never went away. Everton’s new manager earned a winning debut and blew the English Premier League title race wide open when table-topping Arsenal was beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park. Dyche immediately made his presence felt and defender James Tarkowski score in the shock win. Arsenal lost for only the second time in the league and will see its lead cut to two points if Manchester City beats Tottenham on Sunday. Victory for Everton was its first in any competition since October and ended a 10-game winless streak. There was no joy for neighbor Liverpool again when it slumped at Wolverhampton to a 3-0 loss and deepened Jurgen Klopp’s troubles.

