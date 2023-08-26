Everton still without a goal as Wolves score late to earn 1-0 win in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wolverhampton substitute Sasa Kalajdzic scored a late winner two minutes after coming on to secure a 1-0 victory at Everton in the English Premier League. Everton is still without a point or a goal. Everton dominated large parts of the game and had 15 shots but it was the visitors who scored with their only effort on target in the 87th minute. Kalajdzic rose highest to glance in Pedro Neto’s hanging, inswinging cross and give Wolves their first points after two opening losses. Everton still hasn’t scored a goal in three straight defeats, though, and is off to its worst start to a season since 1990.

