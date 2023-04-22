Everton slips into EPL relegation zone after draw at Palace

LONDON (AP) — Everton has slipped into the English Premier League relegation zone after drawing at Crystal Palace 0-0. Despite earning a point at Selhurst Park, Everton fell into the bottom three because Leicester City beat Wolverhampton 2-1. It could have been worse for the Toffees after going down to 10 men in the 80th minute when defender Mason Holgate picked up his second yellow card for a questionable tackle. Palace remains unbeaten since the return of manager Roy Hodgson. Everton is third from last in the standings. It is tied on points with Leicester but trailing on goal difference with six games remaining.

