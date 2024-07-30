Everton signs Ireland center back Jake O’Brien from Lyon

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has strengthened its defense with the signing of Ireland center back Jake O’Brien from French side Lyon. The 23-year-old defender moved to the Premier League club in a deal worth 19.5 million euros ($21 million), Lyon said. O’Brien won his first Ireland cap against Hungary in June. He is Everton’s fifth signing of the summer, following the loan return of Leeds winger Jack Harrison and arrivals of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom. O’Brien’s arrival adds depth to the Toffees’ central defense where last season James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite were the first-choice pairing. Branthwaite has been the subject of bids from Manchester United.

