Everton signs Beto from Udinese in bid to cure scoring woes in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has signed Portuguese striker Beto from Udinese for a reported $32.7 million in a bid to cure its early season scoring problems in the English Premier League. Everton has lost its opening three games in the league without scoring. Beto has reached double figures in goals in each of his last four seasons. The last two of those were spent at Udinese. The tall striker has a four-year deal and is Everton’s fifth signing in this transfer window after full back Ashley Young and forwards Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison. Belgium full back Timothy Castagne also joined Fulham from relegated Leicester.

