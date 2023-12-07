Everton shows fight after 10-point deduction to beat Newcastle 3-0. Spurs lose again

A 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules had plunged Everton into the relegation zone and threatened to end its 70-year stay in England’s top division. The Merseyside club is not out of danger yet but climbed above the drop zone with a 3-0 win against Newcastle. Everton is appealing what was the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history. One of English soccer’s most storied clubs, Everton has fallen on hard times in recent years and only narrowly avoided relegation the last two seasons. Meanwhile Tottenham’s winless run extended to five games after a 2-1 loss at home to West Ham.

