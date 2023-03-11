Everton scores early to end Brentford’s unbeaten run in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dwight McNeil’s goal after just 35 seconds has been enough to give Everton another 1-0 win at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche’s team climbed two points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone by ending Brentford’s long unbeaten run. McNeil proved effective at both ends of the pitch as the winger’s third goal of the season was accompanied by a second-half goalline clearance. Everton recorded a third victory by a single goal in four home games. McNeil’s strike was Everton’s earliest winning goal in the ground’s 131-year history. Everton then defended relentlessly as Brentford sought to keep alive its 12-game unbeaten league run stretching back to October.

