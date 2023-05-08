Everton scores after 34 seconds, stuns Brighton 5-1 in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Everton scored after 34 seconds on its way to a surprising 5-1 win at Europe-chasing Brighton that has lifted the team out of the English Premier League relegation zone. Abdoulaye Doucoure converted the 10th first-minute goal in the league this season and volleyed home a second in the 29th to give Everton a dream start. It got even better for the visitors when a cross from Dwight McNeil deflected in off the heel of Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele for an own-goal in the 35th. McNeil scored goals either side of Alexis Mac Allister’s consolation for Brighton.

