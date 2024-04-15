Everton lodges appeal against 2-point penalty. EPL wants verdict before the final round

LONDON (AP) — Everton has lodged an appeal against its two-point deduction for breaking English Premier League financial rules. The league says it wants a verdict in the appeal to be reached before the last round. The relegation-threatened club was docked two points last week for overspending in a three-year spell up to the end of the 2022-23 season. It was a second deduction this season for Everton. It had six points removed for breaching spending limits from 2019-20 to the 2021-22 season. Nottingham Forest has also been punished for the same offense and announced it has appealed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.