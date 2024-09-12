Everton holding ‘positive’ talks with Textor over American’s potential purchase of club

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton says it has engaged in “positive conversations” with John Textor in relation to the American businessman’s potential purchase of the club. Textor is a 58-year-old digital media and entertainment entrepreneur. He said last month he wanted to sell his stake in Crystal Palace so that he can purchase English Premier League rival Everton. Everton says “while positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr. Textor to formalize any deal with him, there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction.” Everton was moved to comment on the talks after Textor gave an interview with Sky Sports News in Britain on Wednesday.

