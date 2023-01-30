Everton hires Dyche as manager in bid to avoid relegation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival. The former Burnley manager has been hired as the successor to Frank Lampard and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Dyche’s immediate priority is to avoid relegation after taking over a club that is second from bottom of the standings and in danger of ending its 69-year stay in the top flight of English soccer. It is Dyche’s first job since he was fired by Burnley last April. Under Dyche, Burnley qualified for the Europa League in 2018 and remained in the top tier of English soccer until last season. Dyche’s first game in charge will be against league leader Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
FILE - Burnley's manager Sean Dyche gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, on Oct. 16, 2021. Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival. The former Burnley manager was hired by Everton as the successor to Frank Lampard on Monday Jan. 30, 2023 and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super
FILE - Burnley's manager Sean Dyche, left reacts on the sidelines during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England on March 1, 2022. Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival. The former Burnley manager was hired by Everton as the successor to Frank Lampard on Monday Jan. 30, 2023 and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super