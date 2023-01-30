Everton hires Dyche as manager in bid to avoid relegation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival. The former Burnley manager has been hired as the successor to Frank Lampard and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Dyche’s immediate priority is to avoid relegation after taking over a club that is second from bottom of the standings and in danger of ending its 69-year stay in the top flight of English soccer. It is Dyche’s first job since he was fired by Burnley last April. Under Dyche, Burnley qualified for the Europa League in 2018 and remained in the top tier of English soccer until last season. Dyche’s first game in charge will be against league leader Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.