Everton halts Chelsea’s run with 2-2 draw in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s three-game winning streak in all competitions has come to a halt as Everton came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the first equalizer and set up the second for Ellis Simms in the 89th minute to earn what could be a crucial point in Everton’s fight against relegation. It was Simms’ first goal for Everton and it came against the run of play as he beat Kepa Arrizabalaga with a low shot from a tight angle to silence the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.