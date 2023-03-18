Everton halts Chelsea’s run with 2-2 draw in EPL

By The Associated Press
Everton players react after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s three-game winning streak in all competitions has come to a halt as Everton came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the first equalizer and set up the second for Ellis Simms in the 89th minute to earn what could be a crucial point in Everton’s fight against relegation. It was Simms’ first goal for Everton and it came against the run of play as he beat Kepa Arrizabalaga with a low shot from a tight angle to silence the Stamford Bridge crowd.

