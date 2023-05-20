Everton grabs last-minute equalizer in fight for EPL survival

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Yerry Mina’s dramatic leveler at Wolverhampton has earned Everton a valuable point in its fight for English Premier League survival. The defender struck from close range in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to grab a 1-1 draw and give the Toffees hope after Hwang Hee-chan’s first-half goal for Wolves. Everton’s 69-year stay in the top-flight remains in doubt and Sean Dyche’s side could still find itself in the drop zone before next week’s finale.

