Everton, Forest boost survival hopes on chaotic day in EPL

Chaos has reigned in the English Premier League’s relegation battle after Everton scored five goals in a surprising win to climb out of the bottom three and Leicester conceded five in a confidence-sapping loss to drop into it. Southampton’s 11-year stay in the top division is surely over after a 4-3 loss at Nottingham Forest plunged the last-placed team eight points from safety with three games left. There was a total of 21 goals in three games involving relegation-threatened teams. Everton’s 5-1 victory at Brighton came out of nowhere and even wilder was Fulham’s 5-3 win over Leicester. Leicester and Leeds fell into the relegation zone alongside Southampton.

