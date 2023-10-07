Everton finds its scoring touch to beat struggling Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton scored more than once at home for the first time in almost a year as Goodison Park finally celebrated a victory after a 3-0 win over struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League. The last time Goodison witnessed a game with multiple goals for the hosts was on Oct. 22, 2022, when Crystal Palace lost by the same scoreline. On-loan Leeds winger Jack Harrison marked his full home debut with a brilliant lob over goalkeeper Neto in the 37th to double the advantage given to them by James Garner’s early strike. Abdoulaye Doucoure made the game safe on the hour with an altogether more simple close-range finish.

