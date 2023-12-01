Everton files appeal against points deduction imposed by Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has filed an appeal in a bid to overturn the Premier League’s decision to deduct 10 points from the club for breaching the competition’s financial rules. The deduction was the biggest sporting sanction in the Premier League’s 31-year history, dropping Everton into the relegation zone and threatening its 70-year status in the top division. Everton is one spot above last-place Burnley on goal difference and plays at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Merseyside club is one of England’s most storied teams as a nine-time league champion and a top-division club since 1954.

