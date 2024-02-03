Everton fights back late to draw 2-2 with Tottenham after Richarlison nets twice against former club

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Defender Jarrad Branthwaite headed home a stoppage-time equalizer as Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League after Richarlison had scored twice against his former team. Richarlison looked to have boosted Tottenham’s push for a top-four finish by taking his tally to nine goals in his last eight league games. But Branthwaite was on hand at the far post to nod home a deflected free kick in the fourth minute of added time for his first goal of the season. The draw means Tottenham is two points behind third-place Arsenal and could be leapfrogged by Aston Villa if Unai Emery’s team beats Sheffield United later Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.