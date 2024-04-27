Everton ensures 71st straight year in England’s top flight by defeating Brentford to beat the drop

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has capped a season-defining week with a third straight home victory to secure its English Premier League status. Holding midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in a 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday to ensure Everton’s final season at Goodison Park will be in the top flight. The team has played at that level since 1954. Gueye’s first goal at Goodison since February 2017 paved the way for a crucial win over Nottingham Forest last weekend. The Senegal international made it two in three games when he fired home through a crowd of players to settle an uninspiring match. The win takes Everton out of the reach of 18th-placed Luton. Everton is 11 points clear of Luton with three matches remaining.

