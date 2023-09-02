Everton ends Premier League goal drought in 2-2 draw with Sheffield United

By The Associated Press
Everton's Arnaut Danjuma scores their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Lawson]

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Everton finally ended its Premier League goal drought in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United that earned a first point of the season for both teams. Arnaut Danjuma equalized for the visitors in the 55th minute and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a double save in stoppage time to preserve the draw. Everton was the only team to not score a single goal in the opening three rounds but Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled in the rebound after a corner to put Sean Dyche’s team ahead in the 14th minute. It was Everton’s first league goal since Doucoure scored on the final day of last season, ending a scoreless run of 316 minutes.

