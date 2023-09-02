Everton ends Premier League goal drought in 2-2 draw with Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Everton finally ended its Premier League goal drought in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United that earned a first point of the season for both teams. Arnaut Danjuma equalized for the visitors in the 55th minute and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a double save in stoppage time to preserve the draw. Everton was the only team to not score a single goal in the opening three rounds but Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled in the rebound after a corner to put Sean Dyche’s team ahead in the 14th minute. It was Everton’s first league goal since Doucoure scored on the final day of last season, ending a scoreless run of 316 minutes.

