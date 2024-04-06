Everton ends 13-game winless run by beating Burnley after bizarre Calvert-Lewin goal

By The Associated Press
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley, at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday April 6, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Rickett]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has secured a first English Premier League win since December by beating 10-man Burnley 1-0 to boost its survival hopes and deal a big blow to the struggling visitor. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s luck appears to have finally changed as his goal gave Sean Dyche’s team a first win in 14 league matches. The striker ended his six-month wait for a goal with the equalizer at Newcastle in midweek. Against Burnley, he charged down Arijanet Muric’s clearance seconds before the end of the first half and saw the ball loop into an empty net.

