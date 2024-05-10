Everton drops appeal against Premier League points deduction after staving off relegation

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has dropped an appeal against a two-point reduction for breaching the Premier League’s spending rules, having successfully staved off the threat of relegation. The club said Friday it will not go ahead with a scheduled hearing to contest the punishment handed down by an independent regulatory commission last month. Everton said it “will conclude the 2023-24 Premier League season with the two-point deduction remaining in place.” The points deductions had put Everton in danger of relegation but Sean Dyche’s team secured another year in the topflight thanks to three straight wins last month, including against archrival Liverpool. The team is in 15th place with two games remaining, 11 points above the relegation zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.