Everton docked 2 more points by Premier League for second breach of financial rules

Everton has been docked two more points for its latest breach of the Premier League’s financial rules, plunging the team back toward the relegation zone with seven games remaining. Everton had already received a six-point deduction for the club’s overspending in a three-year spell up to the end of the 2021-22 season. This latest punishment came after Everton was found to have spent too much in the three seasons up to 2022-23. Everton dropped below Brentford to 16th place on 27 points, only two points above Luton in 18th.

