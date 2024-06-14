Everton captain Seamus Coleman signs a one-year contract extension

LONDON (AP) — Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at the Merseyside club for what is expected to be the team’s final season at Goodison Park. The 35-year-old Ireland right back has played nearly 15 full seasons for the Toffees. Everton avoided relegation last season despite two separate points deductions for breaching Premier League spending rules. Everton is due to move into its new waterfront stadium in time for the 2025-26 season.

