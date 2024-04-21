Everton boosts survival hopes with 2-0 win over struggling Nottingham Forest in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has boosted its Premier League survival hopes and left Nottingham Forest in trouble with a 2-0 win in a match between teams that have received points deductions this season. Precise shots that flew in off the post by Idrissa Gana Gueye in the 29th minute and Dwight McNeil in the 76th clinched a crucial victory for an Everton side looking to preserve its 70-year stay in the top division. Everton is in fifth-to-last place and moved five points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining. Forest is a place lower but is only a point from safety though all of this could change because both teams have lodged appeals after being docked points in recent weeks.

