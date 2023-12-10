Everton beats struggling Chelsea 2-0 to move 4 points clear of Premier League’s relegation zone

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has moved four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone by beating Chelsea 2-0 for a third straight win. The latest victory may not have had the flourish of Thursday’s 3-0 triumph over Newcastle at Goodison Park when the hosts scored all of their goals in the last 11 minutes. But the manner of victory would have been no less pleasing to Everton manager Sean Dyche. Everton struck through Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 54th minute and substitute Lewis Dobbin drilled home his first Premier League goal in stoppage time. Everton is recovering from a 10-point deduction for financial mismanagement. Pressure is mounting on Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino with the Blues down to 12th place.

