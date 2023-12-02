Everton beats Nottingham Forest to launch rebuilding job after record points deduction

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Everton has launched its rebuilding job after the record points deduction for financial mismanagement by winning at Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the English Premier League thanks to Dwight McNeil’s second-half goal. Everton was plunged into the relegation mire as a result of the 10-point penalty for breaching the league’s financial rules. It stayed there following a 3-0 loss to Manchester United last week. However the team built on an encouraging display against United by outplaying Forest and got the goal the performance merited through McNeil in the 67th minute. Everton jumped to third-to-last place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.