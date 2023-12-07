Everton beats Newcastle 3-0 and moves out of the Premier League relegation zone

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. The Merseyside club had been plunged into the bottom three of England’s top flight by a 10-point deduction last month for breaching the league’s financial rules. But it has responded in impressive fashion with back-to-back wins to lift it up to 17th in the standings — one point above the drop zone. Second-half goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto sealed the victory against Newcastle at Goodison Park. Newcastle had beaten Manchester United 1-0 last weekend but missed a chance to move within a point of fourth-placed Manchester City.

