Everton beats Liverpool 2-0 in Jurgen Klopp’s last Merseyside derby

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored as Everton beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Premier League. The win at Goodison Park delivered a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of winning the title and boosted Everton’s bid to avoid relegation. Branthwaite squeezed a shot past Alisson in the 27th minute after Liverpool failed to clear the danger following a free kick. Calvert-Lewin added a second for Sean Dyche’s team in the 58th when rising at the far post to head home Dwight McNeil’s corner. Jurgen Klopp was taking charge of Liverpool in his last Merseyside derby before stepping down at the end of the season.

