Everton beats Brentford 3-1 to pick up first Premier League win of the season

LONDON (AP) — Everton has picked up its first Premier League win of the season by beating Brentford 3-1. The victory at Gtech Community Stadium will help to ease the pressure on the Merseyside club after a difficult start to the campaign for manager Sean Dyche. Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Everton as it moved up to 15th in the standings. Mathias Jensen pulled one back for Brentford. Everton only avoided relegation on the final day of last season and was in the drop zone going into this game after securing just one point from its opening five matches. But it got off to an encouraging start when Doucoure lashed home in the sixth minute after a knockdown from Tarkowski.

