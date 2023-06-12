Everton announces departures of 3 directors, chairman Bill Kenwright could be next

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has begun overhauling its board following the team’s latest scrape with relegation in the Premier League by announcing a trio of departures including chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale. Long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright could yet join them in the coming days. Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp left their roles two weeks after Everton escaped relegation on the final day of the season. Everton will announce their interim replacements this week and says a decision on the future of Kenwright will also be announced.

