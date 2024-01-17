Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win FA Cup replays and advance to 4th round

Everton and Nottingham Forest have put aside their off-field difficulties by winning FA Cup replays to advance to the fourth round. They were playing two days after being charged by the Premier League with breaches of English soccer’s financial rules. That could potentially lead to points deductions for two clubs who are just above the relegation zone. A deep run in the cup would offer a welcome distraction and Everton eked out a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to Andre Gomes’ curling free kick. Forest needed extra time before seeing off third-tier Blackpool 3-2 with Chris Wood scoring the winner.

